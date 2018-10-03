RED BANK: DOWNTOWN PARKING. THOUGHTS?

Regular users of Red Bank’s public parking facilities: here’s your chance to weigh in on what’s good about them, what’s not, and how to improve them.

As promised at a forum on the topic last week, an online survey soliciting input on parking issues was posted Wednesday. It can be found here.

The survey was drawn up by Walker Consultants, which is conducting a study of downtown parking issues under a $52,350 contract with the borough. Downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter has pledged $25,000 toward the cost.

Responses to the survey “will play an important role in the study and help [Walker] understand unique perspectives on parking in the downtown,” according to a message on the borough website. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)