RED BANK: WEATHER OUTLOOK

A gray autumn morning was a good time to tackle some outdoor work on Grant Place in Red Bank Saturday. Or was that just an eerily realistic Halloween yard display?

With many schools and workplaces closed Monday for Columbus Day (or professional staff days, in the case of local public schools), Monday should be another good day for yard work. Temperatures are expected to peak around 69 degrees, with a slight chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Columbus Day A slight chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Showers. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.