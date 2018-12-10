RED BANK: SKATING INTO WINTER

red bank, NJ, winter on broadred bank, NJ, winter on broadRed Bank RiverCenter brought bit of seasonal sparkle downtown Sunday with its first-ever Winter on Broad Street event, which included a portable ice rink and giant snowglobe for family-sized selfies. Check out redbankgreen‘s photos. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

