RED BANK: WOMAN FLEES STOP, CRASHES CAR

An Atlantic Highlands motorist was injured after she fled an attempted stop by Little Silver police and crashed into a tree in Red Bank early Christmas morning, police said.

Little Silver police initiated the stop on Lacey Wipperman, 33, on Branch Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while impaired, according to Little Silver Chief Dan Shaffery.

After fleeing, Wipperman crashed her car at Harding Road and Clay Street, where she struck a street sign and a tree, said Red Bank Chief Darren McConnell.

Wipperman was taken to Riverview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. She was also charged by Patrolman Darren McConnell with driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain insurance; additional charges were pending the results of toxicology tests, McConnell said.

Details on charges by Little Silver, if any, were not immediately avaialble. (Photo by Red Bank PD. Click to enlarge.)