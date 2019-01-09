[Correction: Meeting to be held at primary school, not the middle school.]

More than a year after a push to redevelop Red Bank’s main parking facility ran into a wall, the results of a parking study will be unwrapped Thursday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

New York-based Walker Consultants, hired by the borough last spring to conduct the first full parking study in almost a generation, is scheduled to reveal its findings at a public the Red Bank Primary School at 7 p.m.

The study “will quantify and assess Red Bank’s parking supply and demand, pinpoint parking issues for everyday activities and special events, and prioritize ways to improve parking operations and maintenance,” according to an unattributed statement on the borough website. “The study will also look at parking policies such as enforcement and pricing strategies.”

Red Bank RiverCenter, the downtown advocacy organization, contributed $25,000 toward the $52,350 cost of the study.