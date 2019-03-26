RED BANK: COUNCIL AGENDA

The council is looking for Green Acres grants to make improvements to Riverside Gardens Park, above, and Bellhaven Natural Area, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Appointments to a new redevelopment agency and grants for improvements to two parks highlight a relatively quiet lineup for the Red Bank council’s semimonthly meeting Wednesday night.

On the agenda:

• Seven as-yet-unidentified individuals are expected to be named to the redevelopment agency. The advisory body was created last month as a follow-on to a recommendation contained in a 2018 Management Enhancement Report on borough operations.

Headed by Ken DeRoberts, whose firm Government Strategy Group wrote the report, the agency is expected to focus initially on borough facilities such as the public works yard on Chestnut Street, that are considered in need of immediate TLC.

The seven appointees are to serve staggered terms, the shortest of which ends in December and the longest two running through 2023.

• The council will hold hearings on applications for two grants from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres program.

One seeks $56,782.50, as a grant the borough would have to match to cover an anticipated $113,565 cost for improvements at Riverside Gardens Park on West Front Street.

The other seeks $105,842.86, which would also have to be matched, for improvements to Bellhaven Natural Area, at the western terminus of Locust Avenue, on the Swimming River. The project cost is put at $423,371.45.

• Here’s the agenda. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.