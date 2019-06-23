RED BANK: FIRE AT NEW APARTMENT BUILDING

Red Bank firefighters on the roof of Oakland Square, as seen from the rear parking lot, above, and Oakland Street, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Fire heavily damaged a two-year-old affordable-housing apartment building in Red Bank Sunday morning.

Ninety minutes after the first alarm at 9:05 a.m., firefighters remained on the scene at Oakland Square, where fire had burned through the roof above the third floor.

The northeast corner of the building was charred from the ground through to the roof. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

There was no immediate report of injuries or cause. Volunteer firefighters from Red Bank were on the roof at the building’s northeast corner, where flames were visible.

Charred siding indicated the started at or near ground level in the northeast corner.

Fire crews from surrounding towns were assisting with the effort.

The building was constructed in 2017 at Oakland and West streets, one block east of the train station by borough-based developer Roger Mumford. It was the affordable-housing component to a project that included Station Place, on Monmouth Street.