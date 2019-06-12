RED BANK: MOTORCYCLIST HURT IN CRASH

A Florida motorcyclist was injured after colliding with a car while riding in Red Bank Tuesday evening, police Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. as Michael Cabe, 63, of Port St. Lucie, was heading northbound on Riverside Avenue.

The driver of the car, Gordon James, 70, of Monroe Township, was making a left turn left into the parking lot of the Springpoint Atrium at 40 Riverside from the southbound side of the road when the two collided, McConnell said.

McCabe was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with any information should contact Patrolman George Travostino of the department’s traffic unit at 732-530-2700.