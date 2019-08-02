Andrew Hill was a 26-year-old second lieutenant at the Westside Hose Company when he was killed. (Photo from Facebook. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The admitted killer of Red Bank firefighter Andrew Hill has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for the crime, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office reported Friday.

Demar S. Reevey, 24, admitted three months ago that he had stabbed Hill once at the corner of Tilton Avenue and Bank Street, just blocks away from the Leighton Avenue firehouse where friends said Hill had found his purpose in life.

Hill, 26, a second lieutenant at the Westside Hose Company, died shortly afterward at Riverview Medical Center.

In May of this year, Reevey, of West Bergen Place, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter. No motive was mentioned at the plea hearing, though prosecutors had previously alleged the stabbing was motivated by a feud over Reevey’s girlfriend.

The plea deal was made after consultation with the victim’s family, who were in court during the proceedings, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Under the sentence imposed by Judge Paul X. Escandon, Reevey must serve 85 percent of the term before being parole eligible, the prosecutor’s office said. Reevey will be also subject to parole supervision for five years upon his release from prison.

In addition to serving with the Westside Hose Company, Hill was a member of the volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Sea Bright fire department. He worked at Bayshore Community Hospital as a security officer.