The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for June and July, 2019.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: A street sign at the intersection of Monmouth St and Drummond Pl was reported to be damaged and is estimated to be $100.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: An Amazon Package was reported stolen from the front steps of a residence in the area of S. Bridge Ave between 0800 and 1600 hours on 06/04/19. The package is valued at $27.00. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Theft: An unlocked purple tricycle was reported stolen from the rear of a residence during the overnight hours on 06/06/19 in the area of Tilton Ave. The tricycle is valued at $400.00. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Theft: A female described as medium build wearing a black tank top, black shorts and a black and white trucker hat with an unknown emblem on the front was seen shoplifting several items from a store in the area of Water St. on 06/21/19. The value of the items are approximately $38.00 in total. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: A vehicle parked in the area of Spring St on 06/26/19 was reported to have the rear driver’s side window smashed. There were no items located to determine what was used to shatter the window. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: A gym bag containing workout clothes, personal hygiene items, make up and several medications were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the area of Arthur Pl. on 06/28/19. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Criminal Mischief: A 2017 Mercedes Benz blue in color was reported to be scratched along the rear passenger side door while parked in the area of Locust Ave on 06/28/19. The scratch is approximately 16 inches long. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Criminal Mischief: Graffiti was observed on a shed in the area of Marine Park on 06/29/19. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: A vehicle was reported to be “egged” which resulted in scratches sometime during the evening of 07/06/19 and the early morning hours of 07/04/19 in the area of Herbert St. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St. on 7/10/19 it was reported that a woman grabbed multiple pieces of jewelry and left the business. The accused is described as a female wearing leopard print top, dark colored pants, long dark colored hair and light brown skin wearing a baseball cap. The items taken are one 14k yellow gold, two part diamond set Claddagh ring with a heart shape diamond in the middle valued at $5, 500.00, one gold ring bearing 3 small diamond and 3 small emeralds valued at $1200.00. Det Paul Perez.

Theft: It was reported a Hispanic male approximately 30 years old, 5’10, tall with a thin build wearing a backwards green hat and riding a Red Mountain Bicycle was seen taking a wallet that was left on a bench by the victim in the area of W. Bergen Pl and Shrewsbury Ave on 07/12/19. The wallet contained $70.00 cash, several ID’s and credit cards. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: A Fuji Brand blue in color bicycle was reported stolen in the area of Broad St on 07/15/19. A black male subject wearing a white shirt and black pants was seen taking the bike. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: A silver and gray mountain bike with the word Specialized in white lettering on the frame was reported stolen from a front yard of a private residence on 07/16/19 in the area of Mechanic St. The bike is valued at $400.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: A 2020 Giant ATX3 Metallic Black and Gray MD men’s mountain bike was reported stolen from the front of a residence on 07/23/19 in the area of McClaren St. The bike is valued at $458.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: A red coach wallet valued at $100.00 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Branch Ave on 07/26/19. The victim reported several credit cards were in the wallet. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

ARRESTS

David Bernhard, age 61 who is homeless was arrested on 06/01/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Matthew Carbotti, age 23 of Brick was arrested on 06/03/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Ean Bloom, age 29 of Monmouth Beach was arrested on 06/09/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Kirsten Kendrick, age 27 of Leonardo was arrested on 06/09/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Jonathan Fischbach, age 37 of Spotswood was arrested on 06/10/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Dana Notarnicola, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/10/19 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Erin Beattie, age 40 of Rumson was arrested on 06/11/19 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Jahmeir Mendez, age 18 of Toms River was arrested on 06/12/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Marko Theodarakis, age 43 of Staten Island was arrested on 06/13/19 in the area of W Front St for Attempt to Allude Police and Hindering Apprehension by Sleo James Courtney.

Scott Sweeney, age 52 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06/15/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Kenneth Persico, age 52 of Belford was arrested on 06/15/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Brett DePalma, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/15/19 in the area of Bank St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Andrew Kyles, age 67 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06/15/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Edward McGrath, age 33 of Highlands was arrested on 06/16/19 in the area of Pearl St for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Modesto Ramirez-Anacleto, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/16/19 in the area of Bank St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Ceferino Romero-Arias, age 43 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 06/17/19 in the area of Mohawk Lane for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Itiona Elzie, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/18/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Andrew Markoff, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/18/19 in the area of Wharf Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Thomas Armstrong, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/20/19 in the area of Broad St for Burglary and Theft by Det. Paul Perez.

Walter Vannote, age 67 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/21/19 in the area of Evergreen Terrace for Simple Assault by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Cindy Kovacs, age 28 of Piscataway was arrested on 06/22/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Claudia Demianczuk, age 21 of Keyport was arrested on 06/22/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

David Foggy, age 48 of Keansburg was arrested on 06/23/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Joseph Melina, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/25/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and DWI by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Yeison Esquivel-Carias, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/26/19 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court, Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Nester Faustino-Orielol, age 50 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/27/19 in the area of West St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Kenneth Persico, age 52 of Belford was arrested on 06/28/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Tyler Coleman, age 27 of Thomaston ME was arrested on 07/02/19 in the area of Rt. 35 for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Damien Ball, age 23 of Rockland, ME was arrested on 07/02/19 in the area of Rt. 35 for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Gerry Cofer, age 39 of Langhorne, PA was arrested on 07/05/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Miguel Cervantes, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/05/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jose Gilberto Benitez-Garcia, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/06/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court Kevein Brinson by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Kevein Brinson, age 42 and is Homeless was arrested on 07/06/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Mahasin James, age 24 of Irvington was arrested on 07/08/19 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Thelma Harrison, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/08/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Arthur Deeken, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/19 in the area of Chapin Ave for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing the Administration of Law, Harassment, Simple Assault, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Roberto Reynoso Jr.,age 25 of Clifton was arrested on 07/13/19 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Alvi Ghaznavi, age 26 of Paramus was arrested on 07/13/19 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Daniel Ramos, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/16/19 in the area of Carmen Pl for Theft and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Travis Huston, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/18/19 in the area of Mechanic St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Justin Ballard, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/19/19 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Kevin Masterson, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/19/19 in the area of Manor Dr. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Jamie Valdiviezo, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/19/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Ricardo Santamaria-Jimenez, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/20/19 in the area of W. West Side Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Justin Ballard, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/20/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Francisco Cordero-Perez, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/21/19 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Crystal Vazquez, age 32 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/24/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Darrell Williams, age 49 of Neptune was arrested on 07/24/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Janae Hendrex, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/25/19 in the area of Tilton Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Matthew Gorman, age 27 of Brick was arrested on 07/25/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Eric Figueroa, age 37 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 07/26/19 in the area of West St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Sean Haviland, age 27 of Middletown was arrested on 07/27/19 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Joey Fields.

Victor Rosas-Garcia, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/29/19 in the area of E. West Side Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Marvin Hamilton, age 40 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 07/29/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Noah Isenmann, age 20 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 07/29/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Shane Cole, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/29/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Alvin Jones, age 43 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/30/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Victory Rodriguez-Martinez, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/30/19 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Possession of CDS by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

George Moffatt, age 79 of Oceanport was arrested on 07/30/19 in the area of Reckless Pl for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

