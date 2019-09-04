FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

fair haven nj police fhpdCrime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of July, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

7/1/19 Caller reported that her vehicle was entered overnight on Maple Ave. The car door was found open, but nothing was taken. William Lagrotteria was the responding Officer.

7/7/19 Ann Richards, 44, Fair Haven was arrested for an outstanding warrant for $1,500 out of Ocean Township.   Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

7/10/19 Sgt. Dykstra arrested a juvenile following a traffic stop, where marijuana was located in the vehicle. Subject was released to his parent.

07/07/19 Officer Hostrup took a theft report for a stolen bottle of wine valued at $3,000.00.

7/13/19 Sgt. Schneider arrested Terence Farley, 59, Staten Island, for possession of marijuana following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was released with a pending court date.

7/13/19 Ptl. Brooks Robinson arrested Corey Caneiro, 45, Fair Haven, for DWI. Caneiro received summonses for Speeding, Reckless, DWI and Refusal.  Subject was released with a pending court date.

7/19/19 Several items were removed from a vehicle overnight on Oak Pl. Koetzner took the report.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

