FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY
Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of July, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.
7/1/19 Caller reported that her vehicle was entered overnight on Maple Ave. The car door was found open, but nothing was taken. William Lagrotteria was the responding Officer.
7/7/19 Ann Richards, 44, Fair Haven was arrested for an outstanding warrant for $1,500 out of Ocean Township. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.
7/10/19 Sgt. Dykstra arrested a juvenile following a traffic stop, where marijuana was located in the vehicle. Subject was released to his parent.
07/07/19 Officer Hostrup took a theft report for a stolen bottle of wine valued at $3,000.00.
7/13/19 Sgt. Schneider arrested Terence Farley, 59, Staten Island, for possession of marijuana following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was released with a pending court date.
7/13/19 Ptl. Brooks Robinson arrested Corey Caneiro, 45, Fair Haven, for DWI. Caneiro received summonses for Speeding, Reckless, DWI and Refusal. Subject was released with a pending court date.
7/19/19 Several items were removed from a vehicle overnight on Oak Pl. Koetzner took the report.
Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.