Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of July, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

7/1/19 Caller reported that her vehicle was entered overnight on Maple Ave. The car door was found open, but nothing was taken. William Lagrotteria was the responding Officer.

7/7/19 Ann Richards, 44, Fair Haven was arrested for an outstanding warrant for $1,500 out of Ocean Township. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

7/10/19 Sgt. Dykstra arrested a juvenile following a traffic stop, where marijuana was located in the vehicle. Subject was released to his parent.

07/07/19 Officer Hostrup took a theft report for a stolen bottle of wine valued at $3,000.00.

7/13/19 Sgt. Schneider arrested Terence Farley, 59, Staten Island, for possession of marijuana following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was released with a pending court date.

7/13/19 Ptl. Brooks Robinson arrested Corey Caneiro, 45, Fair Haven, for DWI. Caneiro received summonses for Speeding, Reckless, DWI and Refusal. Subject was released with a pending court date.

7/19/19 Several items were removed from a vehicle overnight on Oak Pl. Koetzner took the report.

