FAIR HAVEN: HARVESTFEST DRAWS A CROWD

The pumpkin-painting table at Fair Haven PTA’s HarvestFest.

(Fair Haven PTA press release)

More than 300 people turned out to enjoy HarvestFest on Saturday, Oct. 5. This highly successful, annual fundraiser celebrates autumn and Halloween while raising money to further the mission of the Fair Haven PTA.

Some of the creativity on display at the event.

HarvestFest creates lasting memories for all involved. An array of skill-based games allows participants to earn highly coveted “Boo Bucks” that can be traded for fun prizes. Perennial HarvestFest favorites include the petting zoo and pony ride, bounce houses, face painting, and the ever-popular pumpkin decorating contest. Contest winners were 3rd place “The Crab,” 2nd place “Sparkles & Sparkles Jr.,” and 1st place “Punkin Donuts.”

Community support and hardworking volunteers are always the key to a successful HarvestFest. As in years past, families and businesses sponsored HarvestFest scarecrows that were placed around town to advertise the event. HarvestFest Co-Chairs were Chara Bellincampi and Jessica Data, who coordinated the scores of parent volunteers who pitched in to help on the “big day” and also worked behind the scenes. A large number of Knollwood School and high school students set up and supervised the games of skill.

Music was provided by Music N’ Motion. Dancers from Kick Studios and Fair Haven Martial Arts, always a crowd-pleaser, lifted everyone’s spirits with rousing performances. Amazing desserts created by PTA volunteers, as well as hot dogs and other carnival-style treats, were available for those working up an appetite.