Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of September, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

9/3/19 Anthony J. Valletta, 65, of Middletown was arrested by Det. Reevey for stealing items from the Wash House Laundromat. Anthony was charged theft and was released with a pending court date.

9/8/19 Ptl. Patton took a vandalism report after unknown Juveniles shattered the glass door to the community center.

9/13/19 Douglas Batting, 76, of Little Silver was arrested by Sgt. Dykstra for driving under the influence. Douglas received summonses for Failure to Maintain Lane, DWI, and Reckless Driving, he was released with a pending court date.

9/24/19 Matthew J. Mago, 23, of Middletown was arrested following a motor vehicle accident by Cpl. Koetzner. Matthew received motor vehicle summonses for careless driving, failure to exhibit a driver license, suspended driver, and CDS in a motor vehicle. Matthew received criminal complaints for Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, Possession of Heroin, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute. Subject was transport to Monmouth County Jail.

9/25/19 While on patrol, Sgt. Schneider located two bicycles parked along a house under construction. While out investigating, he saw juveniles running away from the scene. Schneider located several items left by the juveniles including CDS. Subjects were later identified and reports turned over to the juvenile division.

9/27/19 Darrell Livingston, 52, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Lagrotteria for driving under the influence. Darrell received summonses for DWI, Reckless Driving, Unregistered Vehicle and Refusal to submit breath samples.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.