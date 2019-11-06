LINCROFT: MESSAGES TO MILITARY PERSONNEL

(Press release from the Monmouth Museum)

The Monmouth Museum annually asks for community volunteers of all ages (That’s You!) to make cards with kind messages that will be sent to members of the military all over the world to show gratitude for their service via the American Red Cross – Jersey Coast Chapter.

Volunteers are welcome to the Museums Green Arts Studio in the Becker Children’s Wing Tuesday through Sunday, where you will find a wonderful array of arts & crafts supplies and guidelines to create these special cards.

Cards can be made during the Museums hours

Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, 12 pm – 5 pm

Admission $10

For more information call 732-747-2266, email info@monmouthmuseum.org, or visit www.monmouthmuseum.org

The Monmouth Museum is located at 765 Newman Springs Road, in Lincroft, NJ 07738, on the campus of Brookdale Community College, parking lot #1 off Museum Drive