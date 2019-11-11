RED BANK: MARKING VETERANS DAY

red bank veterans day 111119 red bank veterans day 111119 Scouts saluted the American flag and Red Bank Charter School students sang ‘America the Beautiful’ at a lightly attended gathering to observe Veterans Day in Red Bank Monday.

Guy Opie, Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 233, defined a veteran as “someone who, at one point in their life, wrote a blank check to the United States of America, for an amount up to and including their life.” And Rabbi Marc Kline, of the Monmouth Reformed Temple, told the audience that the best way to honor those who have served is to work to prevent future wars. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

