CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 9/28/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 10/11/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 10/12/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $103.44. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 9/16/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used identity to open accounts. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Patterson Avenue on 10/18/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) vandalized property. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Broad Street on 10/21/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used identity to make fraudulent returns. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Forgery in the area of Broad Street on 10/26/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) attempted to alter checks. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Broad Street on 10/26/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) damaged property. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Credit Card Fraud in the area of Broad Street on 10/29/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made fraudulent purchases. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Beechwood Drive on 10/31/19. Victim reports wiring money to fraudulent company posing as JCP&L. Damages totaling $400.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

ARRESTS

Nicholas J. Suozzo 2nd, male age 37 of Howell was arrested on 9/28/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Desmond H. Lewis, male age 58 of Oakhurst was arrested on 9/29/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Gennady Berkman, male age 40 of Brooklyn, NY was arrested on 9/30/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

James R. Costello, male age 50 of Mechanicsburg, PA was arrested on 10/5/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Katie A. Dykstra, female age 29 of Colts Neck was arrested on 10/5/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Alexis L. Mason, female age 39 of Highlands was arrested on 10/7/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Shakiir K. Richardson, male age 26 of Neptune was arrested on 10/16/19 for Theft in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Hahn H. Duong, male age 61 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/13/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Mary A. Connors, female age 68 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/14/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Tatiana L. Ostergaard, female age 33 of Highlands was arrested on 10/19/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Trisha C. Henry, female age 38 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/22/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by SLEO II Michael Zibrin.

Abran L. Maldonado, male age 38 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/26/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Bryan C. Kozusko, male age 32 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/29/19 for Lewdness in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Michael P. Giovaniello, male age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/29/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Steven M. Goode, male age 58 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/29/19 for Assault in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

