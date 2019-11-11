The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of October, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: A 4ft. x 3ft. white frame and black chalk board sign was reported stolen from the front of a restaurant in the area of White St on 10/6/19. The sign is valued at $85.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: An unsecured blue beach cruiser bicycle with a black seat was reported stolen on 10/07/19 in front of the library in the area of W.Front St. The bike is valued at $600.00. SLEO James Courtney.

Theft: A red beach cruiser bicycle was reported stolen from Count Basie Fields in the area of Mohawk Lane on 10/11/19. The bike is valued at $150.00. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Theft: An unsecured small size BMX bicycle was reported stolen in the area of W. Front St on 10/12/19. The bike is described as light purple frame and brown tires. The bike is valued at $330.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: In the area of White St. on 10/13/19 a caller reported his unsecured bike was stolen. The bike is described as a navy blue beach cruiser with a yellow bell and a basket on the handle bars. Sgt. Jorge Torres.

Theft: On 10/27/19 in the area of Riverview Plaza a report of keys stolen from an unlocked parked vehicle were taken. Surveillance video captures three unknown subjects enter the vehicle before fleeing on foot. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: A black men’s mountain bike was reported stolen from a locked bike rack in the area of Monmouth St on 10/28/19. The bike had Mongoose written in blue letters and is valued at approximately $400.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: A garage door in the south entrance of Count Basie Park was reported to be damaged. The lower panel of the door was observed to be off the track and appeared to be pushed or pulled towards the outside of the garage. A golf cart parked close by appeared to have damage as well indicating the golf cart may have struck the door. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

ARRESTS

Shannen McCue, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/01/19 in the area of Manor Dr for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Michael Montefinese, age 22 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/01/19 in the area of Manor Dr for Resisting Arrest by Force and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Jose Sanchez, age 33 of Belford was arrested on 10/01/19 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by SLEO James Courtney.

Hector Molina, age 25 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/03/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Ricardo Luna-Tecuapacho, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/05/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Nicole Stetson, age 35 of Barnegat was arrested on 10/05/19 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Wesley Rucker, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/05/19 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Gina Fontanetta, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/08/19 in the area of Elm Pl for Contempt of Court and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Alfredo Flores-Olivares, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/11/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Luis Correa-Ortiz, age 33 of Reading, PA was arrested on 10/11/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Michelle Hernandez, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/12/19 in the area of E. Sunset Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Timothy Johnson, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/13/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Stephanie Contreras, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/13/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Gildardo Cuevas-Santiago, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/14/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Hawar Shawki, age 33 of Brooklyn, NY was arrested on 10/15/19 in the area of McClaren St for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

William Rongo, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/16/19 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Sharon Molner-Petruska, age 49 of Middletown was arrested on 10/17/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Karina McDonald, age 50 of Tampa Fl. Was arrested on 10/18/19 in the area of Rt. 520 for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jose Gilberto Garcia-Lopez, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/19/19 in the area of River St for Simple Assault by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Robert Hernandez, age 61 of Floral Park, NY was arrested on 10/19/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Anthony Marino, age 62 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/19/19 in the area of Rt. 520 for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Joseph Miller, age 63 of Brick was arrested on 10/19/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI by Ptl. George Travostino.

Ryan Mason, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/19/19 in the area of Prospect Ave for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Gabriella Boland, age 20 of Iselin was arrested on 10/19/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Noah Isenmann, age 20 of Beachwood was arrested on 10/20/19 in the area of Linden Place for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Mufee Navedo, age 26 of Edison was arrested on 10/21/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Sean Vanglahn, age 29 of Asbury Park was arrested on 10/22/19 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Izel Tlatelpa-Perez, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/22/19 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Misael Linares-Hernandez, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/25/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Det. John Camarca.

Dillon Rahim, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/25/19 in the area of English Plaza for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Ghuman Abudlmomin, age 28 of Melville, NY was arrested on 10/26/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by SLEO Andrew Todd.

James Harrison, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/26/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by SLEO Andrea Todd.

Marcus Cummings, age 28 of Keyport was arrested on 10/26/19 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jonathan Fischbach, age 37 of Spotswood was arrested on 10/27/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

William Sanborn, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/27/19 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

James Boggs, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/28/19 in the area of E. Newman Springs Rd for Defiant Trespass and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Giovani Gonzalez-Garcia, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/28/19 in the area of Maple Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Alexis Hancock, age 23 of Point Pleasant was arrested on 10/28/19 in the area of S. Pearl St for Contempt of Court and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Frederick Callis, age 34 of Matawan was arrested on 10/28/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jaron Blanco-Garro, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/29/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Invasion of Privacy by Lt. Wendy Samis.

Glenn Freeman, age 35 of Avon By the Sea was arrested on 10/30/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Danielle Luis, age 24 of Middletown was arrested on 10/30/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Vincent Valenti, age 29 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 10/31/19 in the area of E. Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Ashley Severs, age 25 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/31/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.