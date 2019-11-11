FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

fair haven nj police fhpdCrime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of October, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

10/03/19 Ptl. Volker arrested Symone Dade 29 out of Highlands for possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a motor vehicle stop. Volker also issues motor vehicle summonses for passing a stopped school bus and possession of CDS in a motor vehicle.  Subject was released with a pending court date

10/10/19 Ptl. Patton took a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in Newark NJ.

10/18/19 Ptl. Robinson took a report of vandalism at the community center park. Vulgar graffiti was located on the playground.  Juvenile officers Ptl. Volker and Ptl. Lagrotteria investigated and located the responsible juvenile.

10/28/19 Ptl. Patton arrested Ernest Calabrese 46 out of Fair Haven for DWI following a motor vehicle accident. Patton issued summonses for DWI, Refusal, Carless driving, and Reckless driving.  Subject was released with a pending court date.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

