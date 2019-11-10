Monday is Veteran’s Day, and towns on the Greater Red Bank Green plan to hold commemoration services. See below for details.

Local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The post office is also closed, as are many banks.

FAIR HAVEN: The town holds its annual Veterans Day commemoration in front of the Doughboy statue in Memorial Park, at the corner of River and Fair Haven roads, at 11 a.m.

LITTLE SILVER: A Veteran’s Day observance is scheduled for 11 a.m in Memorial Park on Prospect Avenue.

RED BANK: Weather permitting, the traditional ceremony will be held at the War Veteran's Monument (seen above) on Monmouth Street at 11 a.m. In the event of rain, it will be moved indoors to Elks Club #233 , at 40 West Front Street.

RUMSON: Ceremony in Victory Park, 11 a.m.

SHREWSBURY: No service planned.