A pair of deer seen wandering Locust Avenue in Red Bank near the Bellhaven wetlands Thursday afternoon .

A string of wet, dreary days continued with heavy fog Friday morning, along with a National Weather Service warning of possible strong winds through 7 p.m., with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. Sunshine was expected to return Saturday.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a southeast wind 11 to 21 mph becoming west 27 to 37 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 14 to 16 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.