RED BANK: WEEKEND WEATHER NOT TOO FOUL
A seagulls and waterfowl made the most of foul weather on the Navesink River off Red Bank Thursday.
Beginning Friday, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for a string of partly-to-mostly sunny days through Monday, Washington’s Birthday. Peak daytime temperatures Friday and Saturday will be colder than we’ve seen recently, but rise Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13. North wind 10 to 16 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.