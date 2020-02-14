A seagulls and waterfowl made the most of foul weather on the Navesink River off Red Bank Thursday.

Beginning Friday, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for a string of partly-to-mostly sunny days through Monday, Washington’s Birthday. Peak daytime temperatures Friday and Saturday will be colder than we’ve seen recently, but rise Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 13. North wind 10 to 16 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Washington’s Birthday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.