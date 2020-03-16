VIRUS UPDATE: COUNTY REPORTS 14 CASES

By JOHN T. WARD

Monmouth County officials reported two additional ‘positive’ cases of COVID-19 Monday as the number statewide nearly doubled overnight.

No information about the latest individuals believed to be infected was released in the statement issued by Freeholders Tom Arnone and Susan M. Kiley Monday afternoon.

“As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media,” the statement said.

The additions brought the county total of positive cases to 14.

In Little Silver, officials reported a fourth resident to be “symptomatic” Sunday.

Mayor Bob Neff told redbankgreen Monday that the unidentified person lives “within the household” of the unidentified adult female who was reported Saturday to be presumed infected and self-quarantined at home.

Two previously unidentified Little Silver patients – Liva Helt, 17, and her 27-year-old brother, Emil Helt – revealed themselves in an interview published Monday by the Asbury Park Press.

On Sunday night, Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna declined to say whether any borough residents were known or believed to have the contagious virus, referring all questions to Monmouth County and state officials.

In New Jersey, 178 residents have tested positive for the virus, up from 98 on Sunday, according to the state health department. Two deaths have been reported, including that of a Freehold woman last Thursday.

Among the state’s 21 counties, Bergen County has the highest total of cases with 61.

As of Monday evening, the New York Times reported 4,312 cases and at least 79 deaths.