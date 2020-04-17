VIRUS UPDATE: PEAK STILL “COMING” TO AREA

A common sight in the pandemic: sparsely stocked paper products at the Red Bank SuperFoodtown earlier this week. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

[See UPDATE below]

By JOHN T. WARD

The COVID-19 strain on hospitals showed signs of easing even as the death toll surpassed five times the number of New Jerseyans killed in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, Governor Phil Murphy said Friday.

At the same time, data suggests that while the peak of the crisis has now occurred in the northern end of the state, it’s still “coming” to the central and southern regions, said state health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

At his latest daily briefing on the crisis, Murphy disclosed 323 more deaths in the pandemic, for a total of 3,840 since March 10.

At the same time, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized declined and the increase in new positive tests slowed.

Persichilli voiced “cautious optimism” that the battle is slowly being won, while Murphy told residents they need to continue observing stay-home orders and social distancing for at least another month.