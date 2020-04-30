VIRUS UPDATE: ‘SOBERING’ JUMP IN DEATHS

A runner had the grandstand at Red Bank Regional in Little Silver all to herself for some socially distanced stair-climbing Tuesday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Four-hundred-sixty more New Jersey residents have died in the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy reported Thursday.

The increase, to 7,228, was by far the single largest jump in fatalities reported since the crisis began seven weeks ago. Speaking at Murphy’s daily briefing on the crisis, state Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz said some of the increase was the result of data adjustments going back in time, as well as deaths that occurred between Wednesday and Thursday.

“Today was an unusual jump due to essentially catching up with data that’s coming in,” he said. He did not specify how many fell into each category, however, or if deaths previously attributed to other causes had been reclassified.

Still, “this is a very sobering number,” Murphy said of the tally. More than 1,200 deaths have been disclosed since Monday. According to the state health department’s COVID-19 online database, Monmouth County’s loss of life rose by 24 victims, to 341. Five more deaths at longterm care facilities in the county were reported on the site, for a total of 210. Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: