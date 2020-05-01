Peak spring colors filled the branches and lined the side of Fair Haven Road in Fair Haven Thursday.

May, 2020 begins Friday with wet, cool conditions before giving way to sunshine and temperatures approaching 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Showers likely before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.