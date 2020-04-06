<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Red Bank Catholic High boys’ lacrosse players, unable to get together to practice, demonstrate an upbeat way to stay connected.

Another week in the COVID-19 era begins Monday with some cheery spring weather, even if social distances still must be observed. Check out the extended National Weather Service forecast below.(Video courtesy of RBC lacrosse. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.