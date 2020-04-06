RED BANK: LIFE BECOMES A MASK-ERADE

Mask-wearing workers installed a sign for a law office in in Fair Haven Friday. “It’s not as annoying as I thought it would be,” one said of the mask.

That day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in settings where social distancing is difficult.

The suggestion was quickly taken up, as seen in the photos above and below taken on the Greater Red Bank Green Friday and Saturday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A clerk and a customer at the Red Bank post office both had their faces covered…

as did a customer at Circus Wine, Beer & Spirits on Newman Springs Road…

and a man on Shrewsbury Avenue.

Motorists kept their masks on while driving on West Front Street…

Drs. James Parker Boulevard…

South Street…

Shrewsbury Avenue…

and on West Front again.

Shoppers were seen wearing masks on Prospect Avenue in Little Silver…

on Shrewsbury Avenue…

and at Brothers Restaurant.

A bandana-masked employee from Temple Gourmet Chinese on Broad Street delivered an order to a waiting car…

and a shopper at Foodtown on Broad Street appeared to be taking no chances.

Pedestrians had their faces partially covered on Shrewsbury Avenue…

and on Broad Street…

as did a cyclist on Drs. Parker Boulevard.

Carelessly discarded or lost masks weren’t hard to come across, either. Here’s one on Shrewsbury Avenue…