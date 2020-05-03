VIRUS UPDATE: SIGNS OF EASING IMPACT

Well-spaced customers, all wearing facial coverings, wait for takeout orders at Juanito’s restaurant on Monmouth Street in Red Bank Saturday evening. (Photo by Allan Bass. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Ten more Monmouth deaths attributed to COVID-19 were among 129 statewide added to New Jersey’s toll the pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration announced Sunday.

Other key indicators suggested continued slowing of the pandemic’s impact.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 online database, Monmouth County has now lost 382 residents, and the state’s toll stood at 7,871.

Of those, 230 are associated with longterm care facilities in Monmouth, the database reported, an increase of four from Saturday.

Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: Deaths since March 10: 7,871, up 129 from Saturday Positive tests: 126,744, up 3,027 Patients in hospitals: 5,713, down 354 Patients in intensive/critical care: 1,623, down 92 Patients on ventilators: 1,203, down 36 Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 488, down 37