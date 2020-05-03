VIRUS UPDATE: SIGNS OF EASING IMPACT
Well-spaced customers, all wearing facial coverings, wait for takeout orders at Juanito’s restaurant on Monmouth Street in Red Bank Saturday evening. (Photo by Allan Bass. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Ten more Monmouth deaths attributed to COVID-19 were among 129 statewide added to New Jersey’s toll the pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration announced Sunday.
Other key indicators suggested continued slowing of the pandemic’s impact.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 online database, Monmouth County has now lost 382 residents, and the state’s toll stood at 7,871.
Of those, 230 are associated with longterm care facilities in Monmouth, the database reported, an increase of four from Saturday.
Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures:
Deaths since March 10: 7,871, up 129 from Saturday
Positive tests: 126,744, up 3,027
Patients in hospitals: 5,713, down 354
Patients in intensive/critical care: 1,623, down 92
Patients on ventilators: 1,203, down 36
Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 488, down 37
Separately, the Monmouth County freeholders reported 6,376 residents have tested positive, an increase of 110 from Saturday, with the breakdown by town below.
- Aberdeen: 193
- Allenhurst: 3
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 149
- Atlantic Highlands: 25
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 22
- Bradley Beach: 31
- Brielle: 25
- Colts Neck: 66
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 195
- Englishtown: 36
- Fair Haven: 22, unchanged from Saturday
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 296
- Freehold Township: 560
- Hazlet: 248
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 198
- Howell: 535
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 118
- Keyport: 75
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 33, up 1
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 382
- Manalapan: 417
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 396
- Matawan: 150
- Middletown: 468
- Millstone: 74
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 44
- Neptune Township: 367
- Ocean: 232
- Oceanport: 55
- Red Bank: 151, up 5
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 42
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 161
- Union Beach: 38
- Upper Freehold: 40
- Wall: 232
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 3