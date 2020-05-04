With temperatures rising to the mid-70s, masked visitors to newly reopened Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank strolled the public library’s Story Walk Sunday.

The story for Monday, weatherwise: partly sunny and not as warm, according to the National Weather Service. A good day, perhaps, to read the latest Story Walk installation: ‘The Sun Shines Everywhere,’ by Mary Ann Hoberman.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.