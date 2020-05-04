RED BANK: THE STORY, WEATHERWISE
With temperatures rising to the mid-70s, masked visitors to newly reopened Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank strolled the public library’s Story Walk Sunday.
The story for Monday, weatherwise: partly sunny and not as warm, according to the National Weather Service. A good day, perhaps, to read the latest Story Walk installation: ‘The Sun Shines Everywhere,’ by Mary Ann Hoberman.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.