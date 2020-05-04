VIRUS UPDATE: SCHOOLS & PARKS ON AGENDA

Kayakers navigated the Navesink River railroad bridge near West Front Street in Red Bank Sunday evening. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Governor Phil Murphy said New Jersey schools statewide would not to resume in-person operations for the rest of the current school year Monday.

Also, state resident “passed the test” on social-distancing practices at newly reopened parks up and down the state over the weekend, Murphy said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 crisis.

The administration reported 45 additional deaths from the disease statewide, though officials cautioned that the number was “certainly” an undercount because of a computer system crash Sunday.

Monmouth County has now lost 382 residents, an increase of 3 since Sunday, according to the state’s database. The state’s toll stood at 7,910.

Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: Deaths since March 10: 7,910, up 45 from Sunday Positive tests: 128,269, up 1,621 Patients in hospitals: 5,287, down 426 Patients in intensive/critical care: 1,610, down 13 Patients on ventilators: 1,189, down 14 Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 335, down 153