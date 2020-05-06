VIRUS UPDATE: COUNTY DEATHS SURPASS 400
The state says nine deaths have now been associated with the Hackensack Meridian at Red Bank longterm care facility on Chapin Avenue. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Monmouth County’s death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic is now above 400 victims, the New Jersey Health Department reported Wednesday.
With 19 added in the latest update to the department’s database, 417 county residents have now died in the crisis, two-thirds of them living or working in longterm care facilities, according to state data.
Monmouth County’s caseload growth has slowed, according to state data. (Source: COVID19.nj.gov. Click to enlarge.)
Separately, the county government reported 6,558 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 37. It was only the second time since late March that the caseload grew by 40 or fewer patients from one day’s report to the next.
Here’s the case breakdown by municipality:
- Aberdeen: 196
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 5
- Asbury Park: 155
- Atlantic Highlands: 24
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 23
- Bradley Beach: 33
- Brielle: 24
- Colts Neck: 67
- Deal: 20
- Eatontown: 206
- Englishtown: 36
- Fair Haven: 22, unchanged from Tuesday
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 324
- Freehold Township: 560
- Hazlet: 246
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 208
- Howell: 547
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 126
- Keyport: 76
- Lake Como: 15
- Little Silver: 32, unchanged
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 389
- Manalapan: 425
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 398
- Matawan: 154
- Middletown: 505
- Millstone: 75
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 46
- Neptune Township: 375
- Ocean: 240
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 152, down 3
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 31
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 46
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 11
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 169
- Union Beach: 37
- Upper Freehold: 42
- Wall: 243
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 6
State data also included another COVID-19 related death associated with the Hackensack Meridian at Red Bank nursing facility (formerly Chapin Hill) on Chapin Avenue, for a total of 9 deaths. The facility had 56 residents or employees who tested positive for the disease, an increase of 3 since May 2, according to the latest report on longterm care facilities.
Red Bank’s only other such facility, the Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank, had 14 cases, up 2, and 4 deaths, unchanged, the state reported.
Across the county’s 53 municipalities, 276 deaths and 1,663 cases have been associated with COVID-19, the state reported.
Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures:
Deaths since March 10: 8,549, up 308 from Monday’s report
Positive tests: 13,890, up 1,513
Patients in hospitals: 5,221, down 107
Patients in intensive/critical care: 1,549, up 15
Patients on ventilators: 1,146, down 23
Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 435, up 203
For the second time since he declared a public health emergency March 7, Governor Phil Murphy extended the effect of the order by another 30 days.
The action “does not mean we are seeing anything in the data which would pause our path forward,” Murphy’ said at his daily briefing, “and it should not be interpreted by anyone to mean we are going to be tightening any of the restrictions currently in place.”
Murphy said the law requires that such orders expire if not renewed. “This ensures we will continue on our current war footing for the coming month,” he said.