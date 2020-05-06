VIRUS UPDATE: COUNTY DEATHS SURPASS 400

The state says nine deaths have now been associated with the Hackensack Meridian at Red Bank longterm care facility on Chapin Avenue. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Monmouth County’s death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic is now above 400 victims, the New Jersey Health Department reported Wednesday.

With 19 added in the latest update to the department’s database, 417 county residents have now died in the crisis, two-thirds of them living or working in longterm care facilities, according to state data.

Monmouth County’s caseload growth has slowed, according to state data. (Source: COVID19.nj.gov. Click to enlarge.) Separately, the county government reported 6,558 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 37. It was only the second time since late March that the caseload grew by 40 or fewer patients from one day’s report to the next.