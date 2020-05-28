VIRUS UPDATE: COUNTY SEES 97 NEW CASES
Since early May, the Monmouth County’s COVID-19 case growth has largely stayed below 100 per day. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Monmouth County’s government reported 97 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among county residents Thursday, as other data also showed the pandemic continuing a monthlong weakening.
With the number of new daily fatalities statewide down from 458 on April 30 to 62 Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration reported 365 New Jerseyans were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.
He said that shows the health threat continues.
The densely populated state still leads the nation in the number of residents hospitalized per 100,000 population, a figure that stood at 31 Thursday, Murphy said at his daily crisis briefing.
“We are still digging out of this,” he said.
• The state health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 3 more deaths in Monmouth County, for a total of 578 in the pandemic.
Four new resident deaths in the county’s longterm care facilities were recorded, for total 422.
Information by facility was not available Thursday afternoon.
• In its own news release, Monmouth County reported 8,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 97 from Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown by town:
- Aberdeen: 235
- Allenhurst: 6
- Allentown: 8
- Asbury Park: 222
- Atlantic Highlands: 31
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 33
- Bradley Beach: 44
- Brielle: 29
- Colts Neck: 77
- Deal: 30
- Eatontown: 273
- Englishtown: 44
- Fair Haven: 25, unchanged from Wednesday
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 391
- Freehold Township: 641
- Hazlet: 284
- Highlands: 32
- Holmdel: 275
- Howell: 616
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 181
- Keyport: 96
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37, up 1
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 515
- Manalapan: 454
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 455
- Matawan: 194
- Middletown: 678
- Millstone Township: 83
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 59
- Neptune Township: 526
- Ocean: 313
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 211, unchanged
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 34
- Sea Bright: 10
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 50
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 16
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 194
- Union Beach: 44
- Upper Freehold: 55
- Wall: 333
- West Long Branch: 64
Here are the latest statewide figures:
Deaths since March 10: 11,401, up 65 from Wednesday’s report
Positive tests: 157,815, up 1,261
Patients in hospitals: 2,797, up 36
Patients in intensive/critical care: 740, down 28
Patients on ventilators: 564, down 19
Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 287, up 225
Patients admitted to hospitals in preceding 24 hours: 365, up 124