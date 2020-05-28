VIRUS UPDATE: COUNTY SEES 97 NEW CASES

Since early May, the Monmouth County’s COVID-19 case growth has largely stayed below 100 per day. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Monmouth County’s government reported 97 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among county residents Thursday, as other data also showed the pandemic continuing a monthlong weakening.

With the number of new daily fatalities statewide down from 458 on April 30 to 62 Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration reported 365 New Jerseyans were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

He said that shows the health threat continues.

The densely populated state still leads the nation in the number of residents hospitalized per 100,000 population, a figure that stood at 31 Thursday, Murphy said at his daily crisis briefing.

“We are still digging out of this,” he said.

• The state health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 3 more deaths in Monmouth County, for a total of 578 in the pandemic.

Four new resident deaths in the county’s longterm care facilities were recorded, for total 422.

Information by facility was not available Thursday afternoon.

• In its own news release, Monmouth County reported 8,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 97 from Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown by town:

Aberdeen: 235

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 222

Atlantic Highlands: 31

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 33

Bradley Beach: 44

Brielle: 29

Colts Neck: 77

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 273

Englishtown: 44

Fair Haven: 25, unchanged from Wednesday

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 391

Freehold Township: 641

Hazlet: 284

Highlands: 32

Holmdel: 275

Howell: 616

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 181

Keyport: 96

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37, up 1

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 515

Manalapan: 454

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 455

Matawan: 194

Middletown: 678

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 59

Neptune Township: 526

Ocean: 313

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 211, unchanged

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 34

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 194

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 55

Wall: 333

West Long Branch: 64

Here are the latest statewide figures:

Deaths since March 10: 11,401, up 65 from Wednesday’s report

Positive tests: 157,815, up 1,261

Patients in hospitals: 2,797, up 36

Patients in intensive/critical care: 740, down 28

Patients on ventilators: 564, down 19

Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 287, up 225

Patients admitted to hospitals in preceding 24 hours: 365, up 124