RED BANK: HUNDREDS RALLY FOR JUSTICE

Protesters march down Broad Street, above, and observe a moment of silence on Newman Springs Road, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Angry but peaceful, hundreds of protesters marched through Red Bank Tuesday afternoon.

With temperatures nearing 90 degrees, a “Justice for George Floyd” march and rally at Count Basie Fields coincided with the Houston funeral of the man killed by Minneapolis police May 25.

Check out redbankgreen’s photos from the event below.

Borough Parks & Rec Director Charlie Hoffmann estimated 1,000 to 1,500 people were in grandstand; most wore masks to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The event, organized by Calvary Baptist Church of Red Bank and an organization called Count the Children, offered up song, speech, poetry, history and a release of 10 white homing pigeons.

After three and a half hours, the event concluded with a call by Count the Children’s Linda Clark to “love the hate out of” racists.

Police Chief Darren McConnell, who participated in the march, said there were no incidents reported. One person required medical attention for heat-related illness, he said.

If you value this kind of intensely local news coverage, please become a paying member of redbankgreen. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.