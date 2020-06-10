The traditional summer-ending Fair Haven Firemen’s Fair has been canceled, volunteer fire company President Jim Cerruti announced Tuesday.

Canceling the 61st annual edition of the fair “was not an easy decision, but on that had to be made for the safety” of volunteers, fairgoers and others, Cerruti wrote in a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The weeklong fair, which first ran in 1960, bills itself as the largest firemen’s fair in New Jersey, and the second-largest fair of any kind in the state. It traditionally concludes on the eve of Labor Day, and serves as a fundraiser for the borough fire and first aid squad.

Cerruti said department officials are “reviewing the options” for a possible virtual 50-50 raffle that helps fund the department.