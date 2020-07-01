LITTLE SILVER: CROSSING TO CLOSE FOR WORK

One of Little Silver’s rail crossings is slated for repair work that will require a 10-day shutdown this month, the borough government announced recently.

According to a notice on the borough website, replacement of the “very bumpy” crossing on Silverside Avenue, near Oceanport Avenue, is scheduled to start on July 16 and take about 10 days to complete.

Detours will be set up, and motorists are advised to find alternates routes.

In addition to the crossing repair, “NJ Transit has agreed to extend the level crossing to accommodate a proposed future pedestrian crossing on the south side of the street, although that crossing will not be completed for some time, and will involve approval by multiple branches of government,” the notice said.