A fashion show featuring creations of Emily Natale is to be held on Broad Street in front of Restoration Hardware Sunday evening. (Above photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A Red Bank clothing designer and boutique owner hopes to add to the allure of the popular Broadwalk outdoor dining experiment downtown this weekend.

Emily Natale in her boutique in 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Emily Natale, a Red Bank Regional and Fashion Institute of Technology graduate who launched Pearl Street Consignment and Custom Clothes at Pearl and Monmouth streets two years ago, plans to have models flaunting her traffic-stopping designs in front of Restoration Hardware on Broad Street at 6 p.m. Sunday.

An event announcement describes the “Pearl World” collection as “dreamy, punk and enchanting.”

A “whimsical, doll-like set” by Maggie McKenna, a borough native and professional set designer, will serve as the catwalk.

Guests are encouraged to wear “their cutest masks,” according to the announcement. Proceeds from an on-site raffle of a Pearl Street gift card will benefit National Black Arts‘ Artist Project Fund, in support of black artists impacted by COVID-19.

The event’s rain date is August 30. Follow on Instagram @onpearlstreet.