The presoaked Greater Red Bank Green may be in for yet another summer drenching Wednesday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Some localized flooding could follow slow-moving thunderstorms in the daily forecast. And the phrase “a chance of showers and thunderstorms” dominates the outlook at least through Friday.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.