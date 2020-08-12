RED BANK: FUNDS NEEDED FOR PET SURGERY

A Red Bank teen has launched an online campaign to raise funds for his family’s dog, who needs emergency surgery.

Bella, a 15-month-old bulldog, became ill earlier this week, and was diagnosed with a blockage in her stomach and intestines, Cesar Pacheco, a recent graduate of Red Bank Middle School, told redbankgreen.

Cesar said veterinarians at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in Tinton Falls told the family the surgery should be performed within 24 hours or the situation will be dire, he said.

But the operation is “a little complicated” and would cost $5,000, Cesar said. “We don’t have the money,” he wrote on a GoFundMe page launched Wednesday to raise that amount.

As of Wednesday evening, just over $500 had been pledged.

“We’re very nervous,” said Cesar, a rising freshman at Red Bank Regional. “We love her with all our hearts and would hate to see her die.”