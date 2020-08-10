Six days after Tropical Storm Isaias, electrical service was almost fully restored on the Greater Green early Monday, just in time for some uncomfortably hot weather.

As of 6 a.m., 11 homes and businesses in Fair Haven were awaiting restoration of power from First Energy/JCP&L, down from more than 2,300 at the peak, according to the utility’s outage map. Fewer than 5 each in Red Bank and Little Silver were still without service, the map indicated.

Ambient temperatures and humidity will combine to create feels-like peaks to nearly 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The extended forecast for the Greater Green is below.

Monday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

