The effects of Tropical Storm Isaias continued to disrupt life on the Greater Green early Friday, three days after it passed through the region.

As of 6 a.m., 80,411 homes and businesses in Monmouth County did not have electrical service from First Energy/JCP&L, or more than one in four customers, according to the utility’s outage map, shown above.

See details about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver below.

• Thirty-nine percent of Red Bank’s 7,058 customers users were still knocked out early Friday. That’s down from 60 percent at the time of a borough government update posted Thursday night.

Some 1,147 customers had power restored Thursday. For those still waiting, the company issued a “global estimated restoration time of August 11, 2020, 11:30 p.m. for most customers,” the borough notice said.

Here’s how many customers per day are estimated to be back online per day, according to a report to the municipal government.

“While the Borough does not serve the electricity, officials advocate for the community and we are exhausting all options for speedy restoration,” the notice read.

Meantime, the Red Bank Public Library, which remains closed for a COVID-19 cleaning, is offering outdoor power stations for the charging of electronic devices.

• Of 2,330 customers in Fair Haven, 2,164, or 93 percent, were in the dark or on generators (which have prompted “multiple calls” to emergency responders because of carbon monoxide alarms, according to a safety advisory sent to residents Thursday night.)

In an update, Mayor Ben Lucarelli said the number of customers with disrupted service had not changed since Wednesday.

“However, I do know that we have crews in town,” he wrote. “Additionally, we have had residents reporting service restoration since we sent out yesterday’s update.”

Lucarelli said that JCP&L “reported that residents will begin to see more individualized estimated times of restoration (ETRs). Yesterday, residents were given a global ETR of 8/11/2020 at 11:30PM. This simply marks when JCP&L expects to have 95% of customers impacted by the event back online.”

• Little Silver’s outages were below 7 percent.

