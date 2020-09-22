RED BANK: LIBRARY SETS PARTIAL REOPENING

Closed to public access by the COVID-19 pandemic since March, the Red Bank Public Library plans partial reopening starting Monday, September 28.

According to a library announcement Monday afternoon, a limited number of patrons will be allowed in the library, by appointment only, for one hour at a time. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Computers will be available for public use; curbside pickup of library materials will remain available.

More information about the reopening, including hours, cleaning precautions and appointments, will be posted on the library website in coming days, the announcement said.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)