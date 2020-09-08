RED BANK: SCHOOL SUPPLIES DISTRIBUTED

Community members lent a hand Saturday as Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank held its annual Backpacks & School Supplies Pick-Up Day.

More than 400 backpacks full of items for the upcoming school year were distributed. Coordinated by Tyra Priester of Pilgrim, the event was a collaborative effort of Pilgrim, Lunch Break, the Boys & Girls Club of Red Bank and the Red Bank Police Department.

The distribution is scheduled to continue Wednesday, September 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pilgrim. (Click to enlarge.)