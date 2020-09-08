Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of August 15 to August 31, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Burglary in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/25/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used force to gain entry to building and remove property. Damages totaling $162,645.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/24/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made purchases with fraudulent credit cards. Damages totaling $24,650.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Broad Street on 8/20/20. Victim reports paying for services never rendered. Damages totaling $50,000.00. Ptl Tyler Fox investigating.

ARRESTS

Hector Gomez-Arroyo, male age 43 of Trenton was arrested on 8/27/20 for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

