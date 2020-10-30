RED BANK: RIVERVIEW TOP EXEC RESIGNS

Riverview chief hospital executive Kelli O’Brien at a planning board hearing in February, 2019. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The top executive at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank has resigned and been replaced on an interim basis by a familiar face, redbankgreen has learned.

Former Riverview president Tim Hogan, seen at an event in October, 2018, returns as the hospital’s interim chief executive. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Kelli O’Brien, a Little Silver resident, resigned “today,” the East Front Street hospital said in a statement issued Friday in response to a redbankgreen inquiry.

The spokeswoman declined to answer questions about the reasons for or circumstances surrounding O’Brien’s resignation, saying only that the hospital parent organization, Hackensack Meridian Health, does not comment on personnel issues.

O’Brien could not be reached for immediate comment.

Tim Hogan, a Red Bank resident who previously served as Riverview’s president, has been appointed interim chief hospital executive while the network recruits a replacement, the statement said.

Hogan served as Riverview’s president from 2001 to 2011, and as regional president of both Riverview and Bayshore Medical Center in Hazlet from 2011 to 2018, when he was named president of Care Transformation Services for the Hackensack Meridian network of hospitals.

