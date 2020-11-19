Yes, the flashing sign shown above has a typo. But starting Friday, the eastbound lane of East Bergen Place from Broad Street to South Street in Red Bank will be closed for utility work, the borough announced Wednesday.

The work is to complete improvements East Bergen, “specifically related to sanitary sewer at the pump station” opposite Hudson Avenue, borough consulting engineer Laura Neumann told redbankgreen. The station is shown above.

Though a rebuilding of East Bergen between Broad Street and Branch Avenue was completed in June, 2019, work at the pump station was “frustratingly delayed by JCP&L,” said Business Administrator Ziad Shehady.

The closure will last approximately three weeks, during which the westbound lane will remain open.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

