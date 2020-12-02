VIRUS: MURPHY NOTES HOSPITAL TREND

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to rise in New Jersey, data show. (New Jersey Health Department graphic. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Though New Jersey’s rate of COVID-19 transmission has been easing in recent weeks, that data conceals a harsh reality, Governor Phil Murphy said at his regular briefing Wednesday.

At 1.08 percent, the rate of COVID-19 transmission is at its lowest point since September 16, but “it still means that each new case is leading to more than one other new case,” he said. “This virus is still spreading.”

More important, he said, is the rising number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 since early October.

“There is a direct cause-and-effect relationship between the increasing number of cases and the increase in the number of patients in our hospitals,” Murphy said. “That much is not up for debate. It is simple math.”

As of Tuesday, the state’s 71 hospitals were treating 3,287 COVID-19 patients, with 599 in intensive care and 354 on ventilators, according to the New Jersey Health Department website. Both the latter figures have also been climbing in recent weeks.

Though 367 patients were discharged Tuesday, another 507 “were right there to fill those beds and were admitted,” Murphy said.

The number hospitalized has not been seen since mid-May, before the pandemic entered a widely expected summer trough. Now, health experts and government officials are forecasting a “dark winter” of spreading illness, even as vaccines appear to be on the horizon.

Hospitals statewide reported another 51 COVID-19 related fatalities overnight, though Murphy noted that figure was unconfirmed.

In their daily update on the pandemic Wednesday, Monmouth County officials reported 297 new positive tests from Tuesday, for a total 21,263 since the arrival of the pandemic in March.

In Red Bank, more than 700 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed, up more than 200 since mid-November, the county reported.

Separately, the state’s pandemic dashboard indicated that, as of Wednesday, 818 Monmouth County resident deaths had been attributed to COVID-19, up 2 from Tuesday. The number of deaths considered “probable” results of the virus remained at 92, according to the agency’s pandemic dashboard.

Monmouth officials also announced the availability of free mobile testing sites for healthcare workers starting December 8. A schedule and other details can be found here.

Here are the latest cumulative case totals by Monmouth County town:

December 2 December 1 Aberdeen 565 557 Allenhurst 32 31 Allentown 32 32 Asbury Park 550 546 Atlantic Highlands 99 97 Avon-by-the-Sea 53 52 Belmar 134 132 Bradley Beach 129 127 Brielle 150 150 Colts Neck 311 304 Deal 139 138 Eatontown 574 572 Englishtown 82 82 Fair Haven 129 128 Farmingdale 32 29 Freehold Borough 668 661 Freehold Twp 1262 1238 Hazlet 661 649 Highlands 101 100 Holmdel 551 544 Howell 1601 1573 Interlaken 32 31 Keansburg 343 342 Keyport 221 219 Lake Como 54 54 Little Silver 149 143 Loch Arbour 10 10 Long Branch 1445 1432 Manalapan 1203 1192 Manasquan 137 134 Marlboro 1191 1179 Matawan 417 412 Middletown 1868 1835 Millstone 236 229 Monmouth Beach 75 74 Neptune City 165 161 Neptune Twp 1097 1082 Ocean 993 977 Oceanport 171 169 Red Bank 703 691 Roosevelt 18 18 Rumson 172 168 Sea Bright 51 50 Sea Girt 62 57 Shrewsbury Boro 171 164 Shrewsbury Twp 35 33 Spring Lake 65 65 Spring Lake Hts 116 115 Tinton Falls 497 489 Union Beach 138 134 Upper Freehold 186 180 Wall 836 823 West Long Branch 523 525

