Love snow? The third snowfall of February, 2021 was expected to leave another inch or two on the Greater Red Bank Green before ending around mid-morning Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A scene from the second, on Sunday, is shown above: Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Leighton Avenue, with the i Love Red Bank mural on the side of A1 Liquors.

See the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Thursday

Snow, mainly before 10am. High near 34. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Saturday

A chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

Snow likely before 10pm, then sleet likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Freezing rain and sleet likely before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday, Washington’s Birthday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

Rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

