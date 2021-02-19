The fourth snowfall of February left eight or more inches of fluffy crystal on the Greater Red Bank Green Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The “snow event” still wasn’t quite over early Friday, as a cold mist added to a layer of ice on roadways, as seen on Madison Avenue in Red Bank, above.

Freezing drizzle was expected to continue into mid-morning, with periods of light snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain persisting into the early afternoon, according to the NWS forecast. All that could mean another inch or so to shovel and salt.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Snow, freezing drizzle, and sleet before 10am, then rain and snow. High near 34. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of snow, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday

Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 11am, then rain likely after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 46.