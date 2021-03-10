VIRUS UPDATE: MONMOUTH DEATHS TOP 1,300

More than 90 individuals braved a cold rain for COVID-19 vaccinations at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Red Bank February 27. (Photo courtesy of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Click to enlarge.)

hot topic red bank nj

By JOHN T. WARD

New Jersey averaged 65 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past year, Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday, as he noted the one-year anniversary of the first.

In that time, Monmouth County has lost more than 1,300 residents to a pandemic now being battled with a trio of vaccines. After climbing sharply beginning in late October, the number of Monmouth County patients hospitalized for COVID-19 began easing in January. Below, positive test results continue to rise in Red Bank. (redbankgreen chart from Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

The New Jersey Health Department reported the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll stood at 21,294 Wednesday, one year after a 69-year-old Bergen County man became the first to die as a result of the coronavirus infection.

“We had no idea at that time how many more lives we would lose, and how many families would be impacted,” Murphy said at a briefing on the pandemic Wednesday, before observing a moment of silence.

“The toll of this virus has been staggering. It exceeds the number of New Jerseyans lost in any war,” he said. “In one year, we have lost an average of 65 residents per day. And today, we still don’t know how many more we will lose.”

Among those he called out was Rumson resident Paul Ahn, who died February 8 at age 69.

Another 2,474 deaths are listed as “probable” results of the virus, with more than 1,800 having occurred prior to June 25, Murphy said.

• Monmouth County’s confirmed-death toll rose by one to 1,303 Wednesday, with another 130 classified as “probable” results of the virus, the state reported on its COVID-19 dashboard.

• With 293 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, the county has now had 54,327, with another 5,902 classified as “probable,” the dashboard indicated.

• County officials reported these cumulative cases by town on January 1 and March 10:

January 1 March 10
Aberdeen 895 1525
Allenhurst 45 60
Allentown 56 98
Asbury Park 833 1408
Atlantic Highlands 140 264
Avon-by-the-Sea 90 164
Belmar 237 446
Bradley Beach 181 300
Brielle 251 475
Colts Neck 483 824
Deal 180 250
Eatontown 855 1370
Englishtown 118 186
Fair Haven 217 370
Farmingdale 65 122
Freehold Borough 978 1352
Freehold Twp 1856 2907
Hazlet 963 1641
Highlands 164 312
Holmdel 766 1290
Howell 2586 4299
Interlaken 48 69
Keansburg 553 944
Keyport 343 577
Lake Como 84 131
Little Silver 233 500
Loch Arbour 11 22
Long Branch 2220 3638
Manalapan 1860 3292
Manasquan 215 449
Marlboro 1718 2853
Matawan 606 907
Middletown 2916 5004
Millstone 404 731
Monmouth Beach 133 274
Neptune City 245 426
Neptune Twp 1655 2811
Ocean 1520 2534
Oceanport 275 532
Red Bank 1023 1489
Roosevelt 28 48
Rumson 270 550
Sea Bright 74 126
Sea Girt 108 149
Shrewsbury 267 470
Shrewsbury Twp 58 93
Spring Lake 104 199
Spring Lake Hts 192 336
Tinton Falls 832 1451
Union Beach 228 455
Upper Freehold 299 457
Wall 1320 2140
West Long Branch 634 967

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.

Posted on March 10, 2021 at 2:45 pm, filed under COVID-19 Pandemic 2020, FAIR HAVEN, Family matters, Featured, Health, LITTLE SILVER, Medicine, Monmouth County government and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.