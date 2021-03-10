VIRUS UPDATE: MONMOUTH DEATHS TOP 1,300

More than 90 individuals braved a cold rain for COVID-19 vaccinations at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Red Bank February 27. (Photo courtesy of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

New Jersey averaged 65 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past year, Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday, as he noted the one-year anniversary of the first.

In that time, Monmouth County has lost more than 1,300 residents to a pandemic now being battled with a trio of vaccines. After climbing sharply beginning in late October, the number of Monmouth County patients hospitalized for COVID-19 began easing in January. Below, positive test results continue to rise in Red Bank. (redbankgreen chart from Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

The New Jersey Health Department reported the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll stood at 21,294 Wednesday, one year after a 69-year-old Bergen County man became the first to die as a result of the coronavirus infection.

“We had no idea at that time how many more lives we would lose, and how many families would be impacted,” Murphy said at a briefing on the pandemic Wednesday, before observing a moment of silence.

“The toll of this virus has been staggering. It exceeds the number of New Jerseyans lost in any war,” he said. “In one year, we have lost an average of 65 residents per day. And today, we still don’t know how many more we will lose.”

Among those he called out was Rumson resident Paul Ahn, who died February 8 at age 69.

Another 2,474 deaths are listed as “probable” results of the virus, with more than 1,800 having occurred prior to June 25, Murphy said.

• Monmouth County’s confirmed-death toll rose by one to 1,303 Wednesday, with another 130 classified as “probable” results of the virus, the state reported on its COVID-19 dashboard.

• With 293 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, the county has now had 54,327, with another 5,902 classified as “probable,” the dashboard indicated.

• County officials reported these cumulative cases by town on January 1 and March 10:

January 1 March 10 Aberdeen 895 1525 Allenhurst 45 60 Allentown 56 98 Asbury Park 833 1408 Atlantic Highlands 140 264 Avon-by-the-Sea 90 164 Belmar 237 446 Bradley Beach 181 300 Brielle 251 475 Colts Neck 483 824 Deal 180 250 Eatontown 855 1370 Englishtown 118 186 Fair Haven 217 370 Farmingdale 65 122 Freehold Borough 978 1352 Freehold Twp 1856 2907 Hazlet 963 1641 Highlands 164 312 Holmdel 766 1290 Howell 2586 4299 Interlaken 48 69 Keansburg 553 944 Keyport 343 577 Lake Como 84 131 Little Silver 233 500 Loch Arbour 11 22 Long Branch 2220 3638 Manalapan 1860 3292 Manasquan 215 449 Marlboro 1718 2853 Matawan 606 907 Middletown 2916 5004 Millstone 404 731 Monmouth Beach 133 274 Neptune City 245 426 Neptune Twp 1655 2811 Ocean 1520 2534 Oceanport 275 532 Red Bank 1023 1489 Roosevelt 28 48 Rumson 270 550 Sea Bright 74 126 Sea Girt 108 149 Shrewsbury 267 470 Shrewsbury Twp 58 93 Spring Lake 104 199 Spring Lake Hts 192 336 Tinton Falls 832 1451 Union Beach 228 455 Upper Freehold 299 457 Wall 1320 2140 West Long Branch 634 967

