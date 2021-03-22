RED BANK: TRINITY LAUNCHES FUNDRAISER

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Using drone video, Trinity Church, Red Bank’s oldest house of worship, took it heavenward to promote restoration work on its 170-year old chapel and bell tower.

The three-story bell tower and outer skin of the chapel, built in 1850, have areas of severe damage to its masonry and stucco skin, much of which needs to be replaced, according Reverend John Mason Lock, church pastor.

A $150,000 fundraiser to help pay for the $150,000 project is underway.

Scaffolding went up around the bell tower Saturday.

